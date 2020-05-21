Fawad seeks dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has once again demanded the abolition of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Fawad Chaudhry, while criticizing the committee, argued that there was no need for such a committee in this modern era.

He also claimed that the committee, which is headed by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, wants Eid to fall on Monday, May 25 instead of Sunday. He also announced to reveal motives of the committee behind such a move during a press conference.

Last year, the minister proposed that a scientific committee should replace the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for the sighting of the moon.