Fawad seeks dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has once again demanded the abolition of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.
Fawad Chaudhry, while criticizing the committee, argued that there was no need for such a committee in this modern era.
He also claimed that the committee, which is headed by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, wants Eid to fall on Monday, May 25 instead of Sunday. He also announced to reveal motives of the committee behind such a move during a press conference.
Last year, the minister proposed that a scientific committee should replace the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for the sighting of the moon.
There is some chance of sighting of Helaal on the evening of Saturday May 23, 2020. The telescope shown in the picture above should help locate the Helaal, with some hard search.
Although rated C by the UK Hydrographic Office that says “May need optical aid to find the crescent.” the other datas point to, visibility after hard search.
The data is Age of the moon will be 20-34 minutes. Distance between the earth and moon 7 degrees, separation between the moon and sun 10 degrees. Such datas assure sighting of Helaal. Those east of Pakistan all the way to Fiji may have Eid a day later. Wishing Muslims everywhere a very happy Eidulfitr.