Escalation of E-Smoking and Vaping

In Pakistan smoking is one of the leading causes of avoidable death. According to World Health Organization (WHO) use of tobacco is currently responsible for the death of one in ten grown-ups’ world widely. If this continues death rate will be doubled and more lives will impulsively develop tobacco related diseases that lead to long-lasting disabilities. Individuals who smoke cigarettes are fifteen times more expose to death due to lung cancer.

In Pakistan, it is estimated that the occurrence of smoking tobacco is 36% for males and 9% for females. Among young adults especially the university students in Pakistan, the occurrence of smoking is 15% with the majority being male smokers. Approximately 1,500 people especially children start smoking every day. This represents a huge impact not only in terms of economic costs but it is slowly depriving the country of a healthy workforce and increasing the burden of disease in the already overloaded health sector. According to the health expert, the use of e-cigarette among now a days is common in youth and it is a significant public health concern and steps must be taken by parents, educators and especially officials to discourage the use of e-cigarettes. E-cigarettes are known by many different names. They are sometimes called e-cigs, e-hookahs, mods, vape pens, vapes, tank systems, and electronic nicotine delivery systems.

The reason young people start to smoke is complex. Possibly the most flexible causes are social and environmental in nature, including exposure to smoking by parents, siblings, friends, and members of the general public. I hope government and responsible officials will take certain measures to counter this harmful situation.

Mujahid Qayyum

Islamabad