Wanted to draw the attention of society or highlight very important issue which is about child labour. We know that child is a bright future of our country. Children have a age of playing, studying and many more. If we put them doing to do work, they will not be literate. Then the upcoming young labour generation will unable to literate their younger. Some people try to put them in work. In my opinion child labour should not be exist. Because they are meant to be learn not to be earn. I hope the concerned rs and take prompt action to eradicate this evil from our society.

Fidak Zahra

Attock