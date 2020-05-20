Transporters across country refuse to resume operations

LAHORE: Transporters across the country set up a Public Transport Action Committee (PTAC) on Wednesday, warning that it will not resume inter-city transport operations until the National Coordinating Committee (NCOC) issues joint and uniform standard operating procedures (SOPs) for public transport across the country.

The development was announced in a meeting of transporters of the four provinces held in Lahore wherein it was noted that there is ambiguity in the SOPs of public transport in each province.

The transporters further reiterated that the NCOC should negotiate with the action committee and issue uniform and unanimous SOPs for the country, otherwise, they will not resume transport services even after Eid since it is dangerous to run the transport operations under the current precautionary measures issued by the government.