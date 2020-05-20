Train service resumed after lot of challenges: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said that the train services have been resumed across the country even though the move will land the department into a loss owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the media in Islamabad, Rasheed said that the money lost will be recovered once “corona is gone”.

“Government’s job is to be a government, not to be a trader or look out for profit. We didn’t care about profit. The train service was resumed after a lot of difficulties, you have no idea. None of the provinces were ready [to resume the service],” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday had allowed the Pakistan Railways to resume 30 passenger trains (15-Up and 15-Down) from Wednesday after Rasheed apprised him of the growing transport-related issues in the country due to the ongoing health crisis.

The countrywide passenger train service was suspended on March 25 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Rasheed, who had met the premier on Monday, said at the time: “During the meeting, I assured the PM that we will run the trains under the standard operating procedures and precautionary measures related to Covid-19.”

The PR had also warned that in case of violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), a passenger would initially be fined Rs500, and Rs1,000 on the next violation and in case of a third violation, such a passenger might be off-loaded at the next station.