Sindh detects 1,017 new cases of coronavirus as 17 more lose lives

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday revealed that 1,017 new cases of coronavirus had been detected across Sindh by conducting 6,164 tests.

In a statement issued from the CM House, Shah said that during the last 24 hours, 6,164 samples were tested against which 1,017 or 16.5 per cent new cases were detected.

“This four digit figure is the highest figure since February 26 when the first case was diagnosed. So far, 137,540 tests have been conducted against which 18,964 or 12.8 per cent cases had been diagnosed as positive,” he said.

Shah said that 17 more coronavirus patients had died, lifting the death toll to 316 which constituted 1.6 per cent of the total patients and that 127 patients were in critical condition while 32 had been put on the ventilators.

He said that at present, 13,003 patients were under treatment. A large number of these patients, 11,516 or 88 per cent of the total, are under treatment patients in home isolation, 809 are at Isolation Centres and 678 or 5.8 per cent are in hospitals.

The CM said that 904 patients were cured and discharged. The number of patients who had defeated the virus and returned to their homes had reached 5,645 or 30 per cent of the total patients.

Shah said that out of 1,017 patients, 813 belonged to Karachi. Giving their breakup, he said that 230 emerged in East, 157 South, 144 Central, 109 Korangi, Malir 76.

“As usual Karachi is on the top in local transmission cases,” he said and added that Hyderabad had 27 cases, Larkana 26, Khairpur 18, Sukkur 15, Ghotki 15, Badin, Shahdadkot seven, Thatta seven, Shaheed Benazirabad six, Sanghar four, Dadu three and Sujawal and Jacobabad had two cases each.

The chief minister once again urged people of Sindh to be vigilant and careful of the virus, otherwise, it could not be contained.