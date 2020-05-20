Shopping malls gear up to reopen in Sindh

The Sindh government on Tuesday gave the green signal to shopping malls all over the province.

The development came a day after the Supreme Court (SC) ordered authorities to seek the Sindh Health Ministry’s permission before taking such a step.

A five-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed had also given the go ahead for market activities to continue throughout the week, including the weekends, while observing that all days of the week were the same and only marked as weekdays and weekends for human convenience.

“We don’t find any justified reason for closing the shops on the weekend,” the court noted.

The SC’s directives were received with concern by the Sindh government due to a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases since the lockdown was eased in the country. As of today, 46,996 are infected with the virus with the death toll nearing 1,000.

Today, Sindh Home Department issued a notification allowing shopping malls to open, subject to the condition of strictly adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued to curb the spread of the virus.

“The conditions and provisions including opening timings (8 am to 5 pm) will remain the same,” the notification read.

However, food courts, beauty parlours/beauty salons and entertainment/play areas in the malls will remain closed.

The provincial government also suspended the order declaring Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays as “safe days” on the instructions of the apex court.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani issued the SOPs outlined below, to be followed by the management of shopping malls in the city.