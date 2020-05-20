SC extends federal govt’s authority to fight coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a written order of the coronavirus suo motu case and urged the government to take urgent measures for tackling risks crisis from the virus.

“It is obvious that this coronavirus has come as an additional burden on the government of Pakistan and the manner in which this virus has started spreading in Pakistan, has set the alarm bell ringing. This virus being new, there was no readiness of the government to deal with the same, nor the necessary medical equipment were available to face the growing number of infected cases,” read the written order issued by the five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed during the hearing of the suo motu case related to the coronavirus crisis in the country.

The written order further stated that the government did take immediate steps to tackle this virus and mitigate its effects on the people of Pakistan, and in this regard, a colossal amount of money was diverted and utilised.

“We admit that Pakistan has a struggling economy and coronavirus made it more staggering. However, we note that the people of Pakistan have a fundamental right, namely, right to life, under which government of Pakistan is required to provide to the people of Pakistan safe and healthy living conditions,” it added.

Referring to Article 149 (1) and (4), the order further stated that the executive authority of all the provinces are mandatorily required to be exercised so as not to impede or prejudice the exercise of the executive authority of the federation and the executive authority of the federation shall extend to giving directions to provinces, as may appear necessary to the government.

“The executive authority of the federation shall also extend to giving of directions to provinces as to the manner in which the executive authority of the provinces is to be exercised for the purpose of preventing any grave menace to the peace or tranquility or economic life of Pakistan or any part thereof. Obviously, the coronavirus is a grave menace to the peace, tranquility and economic life of Pakistan, and thus, the executive authority of the federation shall stand extended to giving of the directions to the provinces to prevent the menace”, the order maintained.

The court also directed that salaries of all the sanitary staff should be paid by all the governments and local governments, including HDA. “The pension of the sanitary staff shall also be paid. The salaries and pensions shall be released and paid in full within two days. The conditions of sanitary staff, employed by the contractors, shall also be examined. The sanitary, being a core work of the government, we fail to understand as to how this work is being done by awarding contracts. Apparently, such contracts are mere sham contracts and this court on the next date of hearing will examine this issue,” it stated.

All government departments were further directed in the order to file copies of the contracts with the contractors employing sanitary employees before the court.

“All their dues shall also be paid by the contractors positively within two days and if not done so by the contractors, the same be done by the respective governments. Let a compliance report in this regard be also submitted to the court,” the order added.

The court will resume hearing of the case on June 8.