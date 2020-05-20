Retail shops to remain open on weekends on SC’s order: Wazir

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ajmal Wazir on Wednesday announced that all retail shops that were previously closed from Friday to Sunday, will remain open until Eid-ul-Fitr.

Addressing a press conference in the provincial capital, Wazir said that the decision was taken “in light of the Supreme Court’s order” in this regard and that a formal notification has also been issued.

In a press conference, he clarified that the decision was taken after the top court issued an order regarding the matter. Furthermore, bakeries and home deliveries will be allowed to operate after 5:00 pm.

Wazir also told people that the government will lift more restrictions if standard operating procedures are followed.

Separately, KP Health and Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said that further spread of the pandemic does not solely depend upon the measures taken by the government, but also the social behavior of the people.

Addressing a press briefing, he showed charts of infection growth during the lockdown.