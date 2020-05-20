Railways resumes train operations with full implementation of SOPs

–Minister says nobody would be allowed to flout SOPs

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The first train (Awam Express) left the Karachi Cantonment Station at 10 am on Wednesday, consequent to the announcement of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad regarding resumption of train operation after eight weeks of continual suspension.

Talking to the media, Rasheed said that the train operation was resumed partially to facilitate the people on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

He said that trains started their journey from several stations, including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Quetta, on Wednesday.

He thanked the governments of the four provinces particularly Sindh for extending cooperation to restore the train operation.

He said that all the arrangements were finalised to resume the train operations and the divisional superintendents had been directed to strictly implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The minister announced that now the online booking of train tickets would be stopped one or two hours before departure of the train to facilitate the passengers. Moreover, booking for the trains would be made only through online ticketing service, while the booking offices would be opened after Eid, he added.

He also said they have decided to run the trains at 60 per cent occupancy to maintain social distancing and there was no fare increase.

He further said that the Pakistan Railways had already reduced the train occupancy more than Britain and India. “They are running trains at 70 per cent occupancy,” he added.

The minister also said that special cleanliness arrangements had also been made at all railway stations. He also appreciated efforts of the divisional superintendents particularly of Pindi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and Karachi for excellent arrangements.

He said that all SOPs would strictly be adopted during the train operation. He warned that no violation of SOPs would be tolerated and any such instance would result in action against the officers concerned.

“We will review the situation and if everything goes well then we will restore more trains from June 1,” he announced.

He appealed the passengers to follow the SOPs and main social distance and travel only when required direly.

Karachi Division Divisional Superintendent Arshad Salam Khattak, along with all the divisional officers and railways police superintendent, supervised the processing of passenger trains as per the laid standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by PR Headquarters.

DS Khattak, on the occasion, said that all the SOPs devised by the Railways Headquarters have been strictly implemented.

Presently, 11 Up and 11 Down trains would operate daily from Karachi to important provincial capitals and cities. The cumulative capacity of 11 Karachi-bound trains is 11,000 passengers approximately whereas the reservation would be done on 6,600 maximum seats as per the SOP of 60 per cent occupancy during the coronavirus pandemic period.

“All the SOPs have been implemented in letter and spirit while resuming the train operation and no compromise will be shown to violators,” he said.

He said that the Eid was among revenue earning seasons for Pakistan Railways, but this time the government, keeping in mind the difficulties faced by the general public, facilitated the railways passengers by commencing train operation.

The DS also lauded the role played by the railways workers, officials and officers of Pakistan Railway for their untiring effort to carry out required maintenance for safe train operation during the eight-week long suspension period. “It is the railways workers and officers that have made the resumption of train operation possible,” Arshad Salam Khattak said.

The countrywide passenger train service was suspended on March 25 due to the spread of coronavirus.

On Monday, after meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan, Rasheed had said that he had assured the premier that all trains would run in accordance with the SOPs.

The PR had also warned that in case of violation of the SOPs, a passenger would initially be fined Rs500, and Rs1,000 on the next violation and in case of a third violation, such a passenger might be off-loaded at the next station.