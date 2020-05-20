President Alvi urges people to offer Eid prayers at home

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged people to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at home in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Addressing Afghan refugees in Islamabad, the president said: “It is not just a matter of our own lives, but of our families.”

“This is a responsibility. If someone gets sick because of my carelessness, for example, if you are driving fast and hit someone, God will ask why you were driving rashly,” he added.

The president was of the view that practices will have to change in accordance with circumstances.

He observed that the health crisis has “made everyone equal” as the entire world was suffering from the disease.

President Alvi said that while people should pray that the virus spread ends soon, they should also take preventive measures, like social distancing, wearing masks, etc., to protect themselves.