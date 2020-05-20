Police arrest suspect in N Waziristan ‘honour killing’ case

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in connection with an objection video which led to the “honour killing” of two teenage girls in North Waziristan district last week.

North Waziristan District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur revealed that the suspect has confessed to his crime before a judicial magistrate.

“In the confessional statement, the accused accepted that he used a cell phone of his friend, Fida Wazir, who is also in police custody,” Gandapur said.

KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi announced a cash reward and commendation certificates for the police officials responsible for the investigation and subsequent arrest of the suspect.

“Newly merged police will serve the public and ensure justice and will fight for the rights of women,” IGP Abbasi said.

The provincial police had launched a manhunt following the murder of the two teenage girls last week in North Waziristan district, which the police suspect was an act of “honour killing”.

Police say the video which they believe prompted the murder was shot a year ago but had only recently been uploaded on social media.

“The females were sisters, identified as Jasima Bibi and Saeeda Bibi,” District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur told Reuters.

Police also said the girls’ father and uncle had been arrested on suspicion of concealing the murder and evidence. The girls’ relatives and local residents did not want a case registered because of “local traditions”, so the police became the complainant in the case, officials added.

According to the FIR, the incident had taken place on May 14 around 2:00 pm at Shaam Plain Garyom, a border village of North and South Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“A confirmed report was received that two girls aged 16 and 18 were killed in the name of honour by their paternal cousin, whose name and address is not known, in Shaam Plain Garyom,” the FIR had said.

It had added that the reason behind the killings was believed to be a video which showed a young man recording himself with three young girls in a secluded area outdoors.