PM orders probe against institutions for taking public’s complaints lightly

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an investigation into negligence committed by Pakistani institutions in resolving people’s complaints registered on the citizens portal.

According to the PM office, it has been decided to reopen as many as 1,06,000 complaints as a contradiction found in the respective institutions’ statements. The complaints resolved from January 1 to April 30 will be reopened phase-wise.

According to the PM Office, the respective institutions misreported regarding resolving the people’s complaints and the citizens were not satisfied with the solution presented by the institutions.

The solution to the complaints will be ensured after the reopening of their complaints.

According to the PM office 17, 661 complaints will be opened from Punjab, 3,256 from Sindh. In the same way 5, 346 complaints will be opened in KP, 12, 340 from the federal government while 482 complains from Balochistan.