PM decides to give administrative powers of Tiger Force to Sindh governor

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday decided to give administrative powers of Corona Tiger Force to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail after the provincial government refused to involve the force in relief programmes.

PM Imran, in a meeting with his Special Assistant for Youth Affairs Usman Dar, decided to operationalise Corona Tiger Force in Sindh.

Dar, while officially announcing the decision in a press conference, said that from tomorrow Governor Imran Ismail will lead 154,000 volunteers of Corona Relief Tiger Force in Sindh.

Dar also paid tribute to volunteers of the force for performing their duties in these testing times and said that in the lockdown, it was the responsibility of the Tiger Force to deliver rations from door to door.

Talking about post-lockdown role of Tiger Force, Dar rejected the impression that Tiger Force will not have any responsibilities after the lockdown and said that the force has played an important role against hoarders and in the distribution of relief cash. Government will further increase responsibilities of the volunteer force after Eidul Fitr, he added.

While criticising the Sindh government and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Dar said “Bilawal urges PM Imran get united in National Assembly (NA) and on the other hand shows double standards in Sindh”.

Earlier, Sindh government announced not to include the Tiger Force in the relief campaign in the province.

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh said that the distribution of ration bags has nothing to do with politics. “No worker of any political party, including the PPP will be part of this relief operation,” he said.

Responding to this, Dar said that it was unfortunate that the Sindh government had refused to use services of 154,000 volunteers registered in the Tiger Force in the province only because the force had been created at the prime minister’s initiative.