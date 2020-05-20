PID releases 58m for clearance of media industry’s dues

The Press Information Department (PID) of the Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released 58 million to advertising agencies with directives for immediate disbursement to media houses.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, the PID has handed over cheques to eight advertising agencies to pay off media houses for the government ads. Principal Information Officer (PIO) Shahera Shahid has directed these advertising agencies to quickly disburse the funds to media houses.

Council of Newspaper Editors (CPNE) President Arif Nizami, Secretary General Dr Jabbar Khattak and Vice President Sardar Khan Niazi thanked the government for its decision. They said this would not only increase transparency in payment of dues but it would also help ease the financial constraints of the media industry.