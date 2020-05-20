Peace in Afghanistan beneficial for whole region, says Qureshi

LAHORE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that Pakistan has been actively supporting the Afghan peace process as it believes that peace in the war-torn country would be beneficial for the whole region.

He said this while speaking to veteran journalist and Pakistan Today Editor Arif Nizami on Channel 92’s programme ‘Ho Kya Raha Hai?’.

Arif Nizami highlighted that during an online press briefing earlier in the day, American diplomat Alice Wells said that Pakistan is the second biggest beneficiary of peace in Afghanistan but it has not been doing much to end violence in the country.

Moreover, he said, the American diplomat expressed reservations over China’s loans to Pakistan, saying that Pakistan would have a hard time paying back the loans taken for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in view of the deteriorating economic condition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He further said that Wells also highlighted India’s role in the Afghan peace process, saying that it is playing an important role in this regard.

Responding to the American diplomat’s statements, the foreign minister said that Pakistan has always promoted peace and United States President Donald Trump had also acknowledged its efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan is not responsible for the delay in the Afghan peace process. “Their internal politics created hurdles but not that political rivals have reached an agreement, we are hopeful that the peace process would be carried forward,” he said, adding that peace in the war-torn country would be beneficial for the entire region.

Regarding US’ concerns over the loans taken by Pakistan for CPEC, FM Qureshi said that these loans were negligible when compared to Pakistan’s overall external debt. He also said that Pakistan and China’s relationship allows them to resolve issues bilaterally.

Responding to Wells’ statement about India’s role in Afghanistan, he said that both countries can relations on account of them being sovereign states but they do not have much in common nor did the former host refugees from the latter. He also said that India has historically supported extremist elements within Afghanistan.

“They do not want the situation to improve there because they want us to remain entangled on our western border,” he said, adding that India does have a role but it is being exaggerated.

When asked about India’s continuous ceasefire violations at the Line of Control (LoC), he said that India is trying to divert attention from its internal issues.

“The situation in occupied Kashmir is deteriorating,” he said, adding that the Indian government’s August 5 move drew widespread opposition from different groups in Kashmir.

Moreover, he said, India’s recent citizenship bill and their handling of the coronavirus impact and its subsequent economic downfall has led to many citizens now opposing their government.

He also said that the United Nations (UN) can send observers to evaluate the situation in both parts of Kashmir.

“India is preparing for a false flag operation,” he warned.