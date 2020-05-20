Pakistan wants early repatriation of Afghan refugees: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that Pakistan wants early and honorable repatriation of Afghan refugees.

The president said this during a ration distribution ceremony among Afghan refugees in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that Pakistan has always kept its doors open for Afghan brethren who have been facing war oppression for many decades.

He also said that Pakistan wants early and durable peace in Afghanistan. “We provided same facilities and cooperation to Afghan refugees extended to our own citizens to protect them from coronavirus,” he added.

“Islam teaches us compassion and good feelings for fellow Muslims and in the same spirit Pakistan and Turkey have been hosting Afghan and Syrian refugees on their respective lands,” he further said.

President Alvi also congratulated Afghan refugees on account of upcoming Eidul Fitr and prayed for tranquility in Afghanistan and their repatriation to their homes. He urged people to offer Eid prayers at home in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

“It is not just a matter of our own lives, but of our families, and this is a responsibility,” he said.

He was of the view that practices will have to change in accordance with circumstances. He observed that the health crisis has “made everyone equal” as the entire world is suffering from the disease.

The president said that while people should pray that the virus spread ends soon, they should also take preventive measures, like social distancing and wearing masks to protect themselves.