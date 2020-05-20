Pakistan registers ‘strong protest’ after LoC firing injures three

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: At least three people were injured as a result of the “unprovoked ceasefire violation” by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nikial sector, said Pakistan Army’s media wing on Wednesday.

“Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, Karam Din, 18 and Muhammad Rizwan, 20 of Ooli village and Hafiz Ilyas, 30, resident of Khanni village, were wounded,” said another statement issued by the Foreign Office.

“Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation using mortars and automatics in Nikial Sector along LOC deliberately targeting the civilian population. Due to indiscriminate fire in Khanni and Ooli villages, three innocent civilians received critical injuries,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“All injured evacuated and being provided with medical care,” read the statement by the ISPR.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have ratcheted up over the past couple of days due to unprovoked ceasefire violations by the former.

ENVOY SUMMONED:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned an Indian envoy to register strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian forces and said that “such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding”.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” the FO said.

“By raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” it added.

“India was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions,” the statement added.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons.

In 2020, India has so far committed 1,101 ceasefire violations.