Pakistan would need more doctors if coronavirus cases surge, warns PM

–Imran urges healthcare workers to register themselves with govt’s volunteer force

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Wednesday said that Pakistan’s doctor-to-patient ration is quite low in comparison to other countries and there would be a need for more doctors if coronavirus cases continue to increase in the country.

Pakistan has more than 47,000 coronavirus cases across the country, with 13,101 recoveries and 1,009 deaths. Sindh and Punjab make up most of the country’s cases with 18,964 and 16,685, respectively, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has 6,815 cases, Balochistan 2,885, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 1,138, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 556 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 133.

Addressing the people after inaugurating a telehealth portal to help people with medical emergencies, the prime minister said that over a million people have registered for the Corona Relief Tiger Force. He also urged health workers to register themselves with the volunteer force. “Even after the coronavirus pandemic passes, we will need this force to go to far-flung areas of Pakistan,” he said.

The premier said that the government can disseminate information to far-flung areas through technology and can deal with their issues.

Praising the telehealth initiative, PM Imran said that the health sector is facing huge challenges. He said that this year, the country would have to battle against the virus. “Until there is a vaccine made, we will have to put up with this virus,” he cautioned.

Earlier, while briefing PM Imran about the initiative, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus said that federal government’s telehealth portal was available to people across the country.

“This service is available to all Pakistanis and I am proud to announce that Pakistan is the first nation that is providing such a service for free,” she told the premier.

She also urged the doctors to sign up for the service to further help the people.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that the coronavirus pandemic has opened new ventures for healthcare and telehealth is one of them. “The use of this service during the pandemic has increased and Pakistanis who think they have symptoms of coronavirus can just pick up their phone and connect with doctors,” he said.

He urged all women doctors who were unable to continue their practice to avail this service to help the people. “Telehealth is here to stay and it will be able to help people even in far-flung areas,” he added.