N Waziristan honour killing: Police hunt for murderer of two girls

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: North Waziristan police have launched a manhunt following the “honour killing” of two teenage girls who were seen in an objectionable video which went viral on social media.

The girls were killed last week in North Waziristan district in what police suspect was an act of “honour killing”.

Police say the video which they believe prompted the murder was shot a year ago but had only recently been uploaded on social media.

“The females were sisters, identified as Jasima Bibi and Saeeda Bibi,” District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur told Reuters.

Police also said the girls’ father and uncle had been arrested on suspicion of concealing the murder and evidence. The girls’ relatives and local residents did not want a case registered because of “local traditions”, so the police became the complainant in the case, officials added.

According to the FIR, the incident had taken place on May 14 around 2:00 pm at Shaam Plain Garyom, a border village of North and South Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“A confirmed report was received that two girls aged 16 and 18 were killed in the name of honour by their paternal cousin, whose name and address is not known, in Shaam Plain Garyom,” the FIR had said.

It had added that the reason behind the killings was believed to be a video which showed a young man recording himself with three young girls in a secluded area outdoors.