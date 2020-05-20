MPA passes away in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) member of Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza passed away on Wednesday two days after she tested positive for coronavirus and was shifted to the isolation ward of the Mayo Hospital in Lahore.

The cause of death, however, remains unclear as of yet. According to Mayo Hospital CEO Dr Asad Aslam, she was also a patient of blood pressure and diabetes.

On Saturday night, Raza was quarantined in DHQ hospital after symptoms of coronavirus. Her sample was sent to the laboratory where she was confirmed for the deadly virus the following day.

On the instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the MPA was shifted to Mayo Hospital and put on a ventilator.

Raza becomes the first lawmaker in Pakistan to succumb to the pandemic which has so far claimed 324,970 lives across the globe.