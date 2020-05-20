Ministry launches Covid-19 awareness booklet for special people

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Human Rights has launched a booklet for differently-abled people in order to educate them regarding measures that should be taken to control the spread of novel coronavirus, it emerged on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari shared images of the booklet and said that the centre was in braille to aid visually-impaired people.

The books will be distributed to families that have registered with the special education programme.