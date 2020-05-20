IHC orders PMDC to register medical college if it meets criteria

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to register a private medical college only it has met the council’s criteria and standard.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb was hearing a plea of a private medical college, seeking registration with the council after the termination of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner’s lawyer pleaded that his client college was included in the first list issued by the PMDC but it was not part of the second list.

They had approached the council to fill all student seats but the college was informed that all decisions of PMC had been cancelled by the IHC.

To this, the court directed the PMDC to appoint professional and honest inspectors for inspection of said college. Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that the general impression pertaining to the PMDC inspectors across the country was not good.

The PMDC lawyer said that the PMC had been closed completely and its daily wages and contract employees were terminated accordingly. The court remarked that the decision regarding the college registration supposed to be taken according to the regulations of the council.

The court directed the PMDC to approve the registration of college if it met the council’s standards and criteria.