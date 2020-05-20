FIA head to submit sugar crisis report on Thursday

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) head Wajid Zia has finalised the forensic report on the sugar crisis and will present it to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

According to the media reports, the 200-page report accused top politicians of tax evasion and sought action against them. It also included the statement of the sugar mills owners.

The much-awaited forensic report was to be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 25, however, it was given three-weeks’ time upon the request of the commission probing the matter.

Earlier this year, the country was battling shortages in the supply of both commodities, which had led to a surge in prices, leading to fierce criticism of the government’s policies as an inflation-battered public was left even more burdened.

Amidst allegations his own aides were behind the crises, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced an inquiry, promising “strict punishment” for anyone found guilty of profiting from these scandals.

Near the end of March, the commission had submitted its preliminary reports on the sugar and wheat crises in the country to the prime minister. The 32-page report was prepared by FIA Director-General Wajid Zia, based on the findings of the inquiry commission constituted by PM Imran.

Hailing the preliminary reports as “unprecedented”, the premier had said he was now awaiting detailed forensic audit reports by the commission.

On April 4, two probe reports by the FIA were made public which named Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Jahangir Tareen, Khusro Bakhtiar, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) Monis Elahi and their relatives as the beneficiaries of the crises. However, contrary to the expectations, the report did not hold anyone responsible for the artificial shortage.

Subsequently, on April 6, while terming the inquiry reports on sugar and wheat crises in the country “unprecedented”, PM Imran had said he would wait for a detailed forensic report, which was expected to be released on April 25, on the matter before taking action against anyone.

He vowed that no powerful lobby would be able to gain undue profit and create an artificial shortage of essential items in the future.