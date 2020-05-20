Court summons Nawaz’s cousin over unpaid loan

LAHORE: A banking court in Lahore on Wednesday directed the cousins of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to appear in person in a case against them for allegedly defaulting on bank loans.

The court instructed Javed Shafi, Tariq Shafi, Zahid Shafi and Shahid Shafi to show up on June 6.

A counsel representing different banks that instituted the case against the accused persons for allegedly defaulting on loans stated before the judge that Ittifaq and Kashmir sugar mills obtained loans worth Rs700 million from his clients.

It was submitted that the former premier’s cousins were served multiple notices by the banks to pay back the loan but to no avail. The court, therefore, was requested to order action against them as per relevant laws.