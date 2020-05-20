Committee agrees to proposal for opening shrines

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order has agreed to a proposal about reopening shrines managed by the Auqaf Department, across the province with strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) decided by the Health Department.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee at the Civil Secretariat, with Provincial Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat in the chair on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan, Provincial Minister for Sports and Tourism Taimur Ahmad Khan while Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, Additional IG CTD, Additional IG special branch and other officers gave briefings on the topics under discussion.

The meeting also reviewed reports by intelligence agencies of possible acts of terrorism, SOPs needed at shrines during the pandemic and security arrangements on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Wida, Shab-e-Qadr, Yaum-ul-Quds and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Participating in the briefing through video link, divisional commissioners and police officers from outside Lahore apprised the meeting of effective plans formulated for security and implementation of SOPs of lockdown.

Raja Basharat said that until the new SOPs arrive, existing SOPs in markets and mosques should be strictly implemented, especially the fixed timings for businesses allowed to operate.

He said that before Eid, especially on chand raat, street crimes at public places and residential areas should be monitored closely and all federal and provincial law enforcing agencies should liaise closely to thwart possible criminal activities.

He urged the Rawalpindi Administration to ensure implementation of SOPs by tourists who visit Murree during the holidays as well.

The labour minister suggested that during Eid and other gatherings, every worshiper should be repeatedly informed about SOPs and urged to wear a face mask whereas imams and cable TV should be used for this purpose.