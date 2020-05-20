15 new Covid-19 cases registered in AJK, tally reaches 148

MIRPUR: After the emergence of 15 new cases of novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), the number of confirmed positive cases reached 148 in the area on Wednesday, AJK Health Services Department said.

At the same time, the blood samples of 228 suspects were also tested across the state.

In a statement on the updated situation of the pandemic in AJK issued on Wednesday, State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 15 new cases in AJK after samples from 228 suspects were tested.

According to the details, the cases include 12 from Muzaffarabad, two from Bagh and one from Mirpur district. So far, a total of 4,470 cases have been tested from which 148 positive cases were identified while the result of 62 tests is awaited.

Out of the total of 148 corona virus positive cases, 79 have fully recovered from the different health facilities while the rest were receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities and Isolation Centres at present in various parts of AJK, the health authorities said in the statement.

It may be recalled that AJK has only suffered one casualty, of an 80-year-old patient because of the pandemic.

The AJK government has established 58 Quarantine Centres in all ten district headquarters of state while professional training in infection, prevention and control is being imparted to doctors and paramedics at all Isolation Centres in coordination with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Further, District Rapid Response (DRR) teams in coordination with State Health Department mobile medical teams are also engaged in conducting a screening of all new entrants at entry and exit points of AJK.