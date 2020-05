LAKKI MARWAT: The law enforcement agencies on Tuesday shot dead two alleged terrorists in an encounter in Lakki Marwat district.

According to the police, the encounter took place in the Gandi Chowk area of Lakki Marwat where, in an exchange of fire, the two were killed.

The terrorists, according to officials, were wanted to police in multiple cases of terrorism, extortion and target killing.

Motorcycle, hand grenades and two Kalashnikovs were also recovered from their custody, the police said.