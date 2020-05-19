Terrorism on the rise  

Fresh wave should be dealt with swiftly

A fresh wave of terrorism has hit the country that has primarily targeted security forces. The latest of these attacks has claimed the lives of six soldiers of the Frontier Corps (FC) in Mach, Balochistan in an IED blast. The same day another soldier was killed in North Waziristan owing to a blast in a crowded market in Miramshah. A few weeks back five FC soldiers and an officer were martyred in a similar attack at the Pakistan-Iran border. For the past two months a lot of attention and resources have been diverted to dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and perhaps in all the chaos the omnipresent threat posed by terrorists was unintentionally underestimated and there has also been some complacency. The recent back-to-back strikes however, have shown that the threat is still very real and potent, especially for those who are the first line of defence against the menace of terrorism.

Multiple military operations have attempted to cleanse our badlands of militants but clearly there is room for them to continue planning and executing attacks. One reason for this is cross-border terrorism, which cannot be addressed through on-ground or aerial interventions and has to be tackled through coordination and intelligence. In both Iran and Afghanistan’s case, border security remains a perennial irritant, making diplomacy hard and maintaining a secure border even more difficult. It is imperative therefore that cooperation on the issues of border security is increased as the countries face a common enemy. Internally, Pakistan has to be able to collect more actionable intelligence in order to preempt attacks rather than act after the fact. Pakistan has a complicated and bloody history with terrorism with over 60, 000 deaths that includes over 7,000 security force personnel. The country has come a long way since then and those achievements are reflected in the lower frequency and intensity of attacks. The fight continues and efforts have to be stepped up in order to maintain and multiply the gains already made through sacrifice and perseverance.