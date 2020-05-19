SC concerned about ‘quality of service’ being provided at quarantine centres

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday negated the impression that the Supreme Court was concerned with the money being spent to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and said that the apex judicial forum cared for the “quality of services” being provided across the country.

The remark came during the hearing of a suo motu case, pertaining to measures taken to cope with the health crisis, which is being heard by a five-member bench comprising CJP Ahmed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.

A day earlier the bench, in a written order issued after the hearing, had said that it was “not at all satisfied” by the report presented by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), saying that it could “find no reason why so much money is being spent on this coronavirus”.

“There are other serious ailments prevailing in the country, from which people are dying daily and those ailments are not being catered and the coronavirus (Covid-19), which apparently is not a pandemic in Pakistan, is swallowing huge money,” the written order had said.

During today’s hearing, NDMA chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal appeared before the court in order to give an explanation of the money being spent to deal with the pandemic.

Justice Ahmed raised questions over the condition of quarantine centres saying that “10 people are sitting side by side”. “What kind of quarantining is this?” he inquired, saying that centres did not have clean bathrooms and there was also no water.

The chief justice said that “videos of quarantine centres’ poor conditions are being circulated on social media” with residents telling expatriates who wished to return “to die abroad but don’t come to Pakistan”.

He noted that Pakistan was a poor country, saying: “We are playing with money and don’t care for the people.”

The bench summoned NDMA chief Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal on the rostrum and discussed the report submitted by the body. The chief justice noted that the report mentioned a company that manufactured personal protective equipment.

“What is Desto Pakistan Army? Is this a private company?” Justice Ahmed asked, adding: “The machinery for this company has been brought through a special plane.”

The NDMA chief explained that Desto (Defence Science & Technology Organisation) was a subsidiary company of Strategic Plans Division Force (SPD).

The chief justice inquired if the machinery for Desto was being ordered from a single Chinese company and said that Pakistan only received “third class” material from China.

“Graduates are not being utilised in our country,” Justice Ahmed lamented. “Pakistan has a lot of talent, it should be used.”

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan apprised the court that Pakistan now had the capability to make ventilators. The chief justice said that the country should be self-sufficient in everything, warning that “there will be a time when nothing, including medicines, will be available from abroad”.

He further said that all surgical instruments could be made in Pakistan.

‘COURT DIDN’T INTERFERE IN SINDH GOVT’S AFFAIRS’:

During the course of the hearing, Sindh Advocate General Salman Talibuddin told the court that the lockdown was no longer as effective as it was before.

“Beauty salons and barbershops are opening,” he said. To which, Justice Ahmed insisted: “They are not opening because of us.”

“Your inspectors are giving permission after taking money,” the top judge claimed.

The top judge went on to say that the “court had not said anything to Sindh government.”

In its order yesterday, the court had directed the Sindh government to obtain permission from the National Health Services and Research Centre to open shopping malls across the province. It had noted that Punjab and Islamabad had done the same.

“If such can be done by the biggest province of Pakistan, i.e. Punjab, why the similar cannot be done by Sindh and apparently, we find no valid reason or justification for the same,” the order had read.

In today’s hearing, the top judge noted: “Sindh government has opened all government offices. You have opened the sub-registrar’s office.” He added that the sub-registrar’s office was a “corrupt institute”.

“Government offices have been opened, not those of public service.”

The hearing was subsequently adjourned until June 8.