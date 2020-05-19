Punjab to open restaurants, parks after Eid despite soaring infections

–Govt says businesses and markets to remain opened from 9am till 5pm

LAHORE: In spite of the surge in Covid-19 infections, the Punjab government has decided to reopen restaurants, food stalls and ride-parks in the province after Eid-ul-Fitr, while a committee has been formed to negotiate with the transporters.

According to details, a meeting on coronavirus control was held on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar which decided to grant permission to open shopping malls and plazas from 9 am morning till 5 pm evening across the province.

Food courts, stalls, restaurants and play rides within the shopping malls and plazas will remain closed while restaurants will open after Eid. However, and the decision with regard to their days and timings will be made later. Shops, businesses and markets will also be opened from 9 am morning till 5 pm evening.

It was decided during the meeting that police personnel will be disbursed special allowance during ailment owing to coronavirus while police personnel embracing martyrdom due to coronavirus will be provided martyrdom package.

It was principally decided to declare mandatory for visitors to cover face and nose at crowded places. A 5-member committee has also been constituted to ascertain doctors and health professionals for performing corona duties.

On the verification of the 5-member committee headed by the Vice Chancellor of every medical university, additional salary will be given to the health professionals for performing corona duties. It was also directed to ensure payment of allowance before Eid on receiving verified and authentic lists of doctors and health professionals engaged in combating coronavirus.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare while giving a briefing to the participants apprised that more than 173,000 corona tests have been conducted across the province so far and more than 28 per cent patients have gone back to their homes after being fully recovered. He further informed that staff working in laboratories will perform their duties in shifts during Eid days.