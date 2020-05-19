PML-N moves IHC against NFC formation

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has challenged the formation of the 10th National Finance Commission in the Islamabad High Court.

The petition filed by PML-N leader Khurram Dastgir has named Secretary to the President, Secretary Cabinet, Finance Division, Secretary Law and Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as parties in the matter.

The petition states that the responsibility of equitable distribution of financial resources between the federation and provinces lies with the National Finance Commission. According to the Finance Division notification, the President of Pakistan constituted an 11-member commission on April 23.

According to PML-N’s petition, it is necessary to consult with the governors before including a finance adviser and a finance secretary, but the notification did not mention any consultation with any provincial governor. The petition argues that and members cannot be appointed in violation of the procedure laid down in Article 160 of the Constitution.

Moreover, the finance adviser was given the authority to chair meetings in the absence of the finance minister but according to the law, in the absence of the Finance Minister, NFC’s actions would be unconstitutional and without effect.