National Minority Commission given list of approved religious beliefs

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Tuesday issued a list of approved religious beliefs for the National Commission for Minorities.

The list was compiled following recommendations from Ministry of Religious Affairs, with the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) tasked with finalising the beliefs that members of the religious minorities will be allowed to have in the country.

Talking to The Dependent, government officials confirm that the decision to issue a formal list of beliefs for the religious minorities was taken after the failure to do so had sparked fierce criticism from Islamists on mainstream and social media platforms.

“We felt it was an important aspect that we missed during the reconstitution of the minorities’ commission, which generated a lot of controversy which could’ve been avoided,” confessed Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri while talking to The Dependent.

Meanwhile, the Council of Islamic Ideology lauded the decision after finalising the list of beliefs, saying that it is important that non-Muslims’ beliefs be in accordance with Islamic ideology.

“Just as it is important to define who can and can’t be a Muslim, it is equally important to define who can and can’t be a non-Muslim,” maintained CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz