NAB to probe Akram Khan Durrani, Rukhsana Bangash’s son

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday authorised filing of reference against Foreign Ministry officials and approved investigations against Akram Khan Durrani and son of Rukhsana Bangash for inflicting huge losses to national exchequer by abusing their authority.

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of NAB, chaired by Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, authorised filing a reference, conducting five inquiries, an investigation, a complaint verification and referring back the ongoing inquiry being conducted against the officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to NAB Rawalpindi bureau for further perusal.

According to details shared by NAB spokesman, the EBM authorised filing reference against the officers/officials of Foreign Ministry on the accusations of inflicting heavy losses to national exchequer by selling Pakistan embassy building in Jakarta (Indonesia) by trampling the rules and regulations and abusing their authority.

The EBM authorised conducting investigation against Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination Senior Joint Secretary Arif Ibrahim.

The EBM authorised conducting of five inquiries against various personalities, including two separate inquiries against Umer Manzoor, son of Rukhsana Bangash, former MNA and political secretary of former president Asif Ali Zardari, officers, officials of Ministry of Housing and Works and others, former Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) secretary works Syed Akhtar Hussain Rizvi, former minister for housing and works Akram Khan Durrani, officers/officials of the ministry, management and others of job testing services.

The EBM authorised conducting complaint verification against the officers/officials and others of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The EBM approved referring back the ongoing inquiry against the officers/officials and others of FBR to NAB Rawalpindi bureau for further review.