Khaadi announces 50% discount vouchers for customers who contract coronavirus

PRESS RELEASE – Khaadi, Pakistan’s premier fashion and lifestyle brand, announced the launch of its Corona Collection on Saturday. To mark the start of the sale, Khaadi has announced up to 50% discount vouchers for customers who contract coronavirus.

The offer is valid on selected items starting May 9, and will continue till the Corona Collection, or coronavirus infection, runs out – whichever happens first. The discount voucher can be availed by the customers during their next visit to the Khaadi outlet.

The percentage of the discount, offered from 1-50 percent, will depend on the extent of the infection. Customers who contract the virus before May 9 will not be eligible for discount vouchers, however, they can look forward to the Post Corona sale, with exclusive designs catering to a post-Corona Collection world.

Khaadi Founder and CEO Shamoon Sultan Founder said that the overwhelming response to the launch of the Corona Collection this week has made it a great success.

“It proves that Khaadi is exactly what you need during these uncertain and unprecedented times. And given that it’s a pandemic, engulfing the entire world, we’ll soon announce exclusive discounts for our global customers as well,” he said.

Shamoon Sultan has further announced that a new impromptu marketing campaign is being launched to further ensure that the Khaadi collection can be sold nationwide to those who need it the most.

“We’re calling the campaign ‘Worth Risking Your Life’. Because it accurately depicts the current mood, and that’s how good the collection is,” the Khaadi CEO added.

Rush to Khaadi outlets near you before your favourites run out!