Kakul cadet appointed Tiger Force chairman

RAWALPDINDI/KAKUL/ISLAMABAD – Mujahid Ullah, a Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul freshman cadet of 143 Long Course, has been appointed as the chairman of the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force.

The newly appointed Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that the government has decided to step up the ‘Corona Tigers Relief Force’ with the decision to appoint a PMA cadet to lead it, in order to give enlisted youth volunteers from across the country the leadership and direction needed to help deal with coronavirus relief efforts.

“We have a large youth population in our country which is our asset. Therefore we needed a head figure who is already being trained on how to control assets,” Dr Gill said while addressing the media.

The special advisor to the premier added that although such steps have been taken widely throughout institutions and organisations across the country, there was “no guarantee” that it would prove to be enough in the coming weeks. “The government is currently preparing for the ‘worst-case scenario’” he added.

Dr Gill further confirmed that the first task of the newly appointed Corona Relief Tiger Force would be to finalise the allocation of the ‘Prime Minister’s Corona Fund’.