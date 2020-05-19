Ghani asks courts to reflect on whether they are meddling in govt’s domain

–Minister says govt will keep schools closed, will focus on focus on online classes

KARACHI: In reference to the Supreme Court’s directives to the Sindh government, provincial Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on Tuesday said the courts should reflect on whether the “decisions they take fall within the ambit of the government’s authority”.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said the constitution gives authority to the executive and it also bounds the courts to make decisions in accordance with the same.

“[The courts] should think whether the decision they are taking can be followed,” he said, adding that everybody would have to follow whatever decision the courts took, including himself even if he “did not like it”.

He chided the Sindh opposition for being “silly”.

“They are in power in other provinces. Whatever they do is correct but whatever we do is wrong?” he questioned.

The decision to keep shopping malls closed was taken during a National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting, he said, accusing the federal government of doing “U-turn politics”.

“Experts are saying it is dangerous to go out but everyone including the federal government isn’t listening so what can we do? If people think buying Eid clothes is more important than preventing disease then so be it.” He added that the Sindh government had not agreed to the resumption of flight and train operations.

SCHOOLS CLOSURE TO BE EXTENDED:

Ghani said that the provincial government was not in a position to reopen schools across the province. “Even if we try, we cannot reopen schools,” said the minister, adding that the government felt that if schools were reopened, many parents would not send their children.

The minister also announced that the provincial government will be launching an app which would be the first step towards a digital class.

“Internet distribution is still a problem and we are in touch with cellular services,” said the minister, adding that they were also in talks with cable operators to allocate one channel for education.

“We will try to include as many students as we can in our system,” vowed Ghani. He added that they were also training teachers to get used to conducting the digital class.

“Through this app, students can study in English, Urdu and Sindhi,” said the minister. He added that the app is available for students of kindergarten till fifth grade.

Last week, Ghani had said that schools may not reopen for another six months and a new online curriculum will soon be introduced, as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak.