Former PM Abbasi secures pre-arrest bail in PSO appointments case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former petroleum division secretary Arshad Mirza in a case pertaining to the alleged illegal appointment of managing director and deputy managing director of the Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The court also directed the duo to submit surety bonds worth Rs0.5 million each.

Abbasi and Mirza had filed separate petitions with the SHC, seeking pre-arrest bail in the case after an accountability court in Karachi summoned both on June 9.

Abbasi, in his plea, maintained that the said reference against him is baseless and he “wants to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court to defend self but fears arrests”.

The former prime minister appealed the court to grant him pre-arrest bail so that he can appear before the court to fight the reference.

The bureau had filed a reference against Abbasi and Mirza for allegedly appointing Sheikh Imranul Haq as managing director and Yaqoob Sattar as deputy managing director (finance) of the PSO in violation of relevant rules and regulations.