Doctors’ body alleges non-implementation of SOPs in hospitals

LAHORE: The Lahore chapter of the Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Tuesday deplored the alleged non-implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), which were issued to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the province and claimed that hospitals were not safe to treat coronavirus patients.

Addressing a press conference outside the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in the provincial capital, the members of the doctors’ body regretted that the authorities were not ensuring social distancing and proper safety measures at the health facilities.

According to the body, test results, which should ideally be announced in 12 hours, were being released in 14 days, which endangered other people, who were usually suffering from heart ailments and admitted to the facility with suspected coronavirus patients.

The body also put forth its demands during the presser, including the provision of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits — “not for their sake but for the safety of the patients” — and the increase in the testing capacity. The YDA also demanded of the government to recognise PIC as a facility for Covid-19 patients.

The demands come days after Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had revealed that the government was in a position to hold over 25,000 tests per day and “with every passing day our capacity to conduct tests is increasing”. Last Saturday, he had announced that within two months, the number of daily tests was increased by 30 times.

Separately, last month, the Lahore High Court (LHC) threw out a petition by doctors in Punjab seeking PPE from the government as “malafide”, as it observed that safety kits were only being provided to doctors treating coronavirus patients.

Today, a YDA representative said: “It is the right of the patients that they are protected from any of us who might be a carrier,” adding that if appropriate measures are not taken, doctors will start informing incoming patients that hospitals are not safe for their health.

He also urged authorities to not project doctors as public enemies. “Doctors do not take tea breaks or lunch breaks, they don’t go on summer or winter vacations, do not opt-out of night duties. We are doing all we can,” he added.

The representative further said that doctors were working day and night, without taking breaks but were not being given due respect.