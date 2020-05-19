Corruption reference against Shehbaz after Eid: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said a reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif concerning the misappropriation of public funds will be filed after Eidul Fitr.

Speaking on a TV channel, he said that PM’s aide on accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar had asked some questions from Shehbaz Sharif, but instead of giving proper replies, he started demanding fresh elections in the country to avoid corruption cases.

To a question, he said the PML-N had introduced the culture of trampling laws. He made it clear that no one was above the law of the land.

Commenting on the information minister’s statement, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Faraz should be more worried about the patience of the public rather than Shehbaz Sharif.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “corruption, theft of flour and sugar, and incompetence” was testing the people’s patience, adding that the devastation of the economy in 18 months had also taken its toll on the business community.