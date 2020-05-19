Coronavirus exposes a major vulnerability

State of Pakistan’s science and technology

The Supreme Court has raised a number of pertinent questions during suo motu hearing on measures taken to control the coronavirus.

The Court expressed dissatisfaction with the National Disaster Management Authority’s report, particularly the hefty sums spent on corona patients, purchase of medical equipment and maintenance of quarantine facilities. These are highly relevant questions and it is for the NDMA to satisfy the apex court

One of the vital issues raised by the court is the country’s failure to develop the scientific and technological knowhow to enable it to prepare the required medicines and kits. One can only add that the ongoing health crisis has laid bare the dismal situation of the scientific and technological research that forces the country to import costly equipment and medicines for practically all serious ailments from abroad. Every year there are reports of children and adults dying of respiratory tract infections as there are not enough ventilators in government hospitals. Unless mega-funds are diverted to develop institutions of excellence for scientific research, the country will remain dependent on foreign donors to cope with major diseases and disasters

The Court has ordered the malls and shops opened for seven days. It has simultaneously ordered ensuring strict adherence to SOPs. The devastation caused by covid-19 has forced some of the countries known as outstanding champions of human rights to put curbs on businesses and individual liberties. In Pakistan the number of positive cases and deaths is on the rise and is supposed to peak sometime in June. The Court has questioned if covid-19 had really assumed epidemic proportions. The answer can only be given by scientists that specialize in different branches of medicine including epidemiology. One hopes that before reaching a conclusion the Court seeks the professional advice of the medical community. Doubts expressed by the Court could encourage those who dismiss the coronavirus as foreign propaganda to throng the markets and mosques violating all SOPs.

The all-out opening of the markets and resumption of land-cum-air transport has led the clerics to unilaterally announce daily five times prayers in mosques. The government still maintains that if the numbers of corona patients was to go beyond a limit, it would re-impose a lockdown. This is easier said than done.