7 soldiers martyred in two separate terror attacks in Balochistan

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

QUETTA: Seven soldiers have been martyred in two separate terror incidents in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR statement, terrorists targeted a vehicle of the Frontier Corps (FC) in Mach using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), claiming the lives of six Pakistan Army soldiers.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Ihsan Ullah Khan, Naik Zubair Khan, Naik Ijaz Ahmed, Naik Maula Bux, Naik Noor Muhammad and Abdul Jabbar.

In a separate incident at Kech, another soldier, Sipahi Imdad Ali was martyred in an exchange of fire with militants.

Just a day ago, another soldier was martyred and three others wounded when an explosive device ripped through a crowded bazaar near Mirali in North Waziristan tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.