The woes of the private sector borrower

SMEs must have easier access to credit

Policies for small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) have consistently been decided by its literal definition. They have been judged as not having any sway on employment and the economy of a nation. Its literal definition demarcates businesses by a certain threshold of revenues or the number of employees. Every country has its own definition of what comprises a small and mid-level enterprises (SME). In Pakistan, businesses that employ up to 250 people and generate sales up to Rs 250 million are considered SMEs. The tally of employees and sale generation is low as contrast with large scale industry. While these figures appear to be low when figured independently, the sector represents the foundation of an economy at a cumulative level, as SMEs constitute nearly 90% of all the enterprises in Pakistan and have a 40% share of the country’s annual GDP according to SMEDA. These stats show that SMEs drive our economy. Despite this, an increasing number of issues for the proletariat results from government policies, and just one such concern is that oversupplied labor restricted by inconvenient business policies has resulted in huge rates of unemployment. We can easily curb the increasing numbers by developing policies that will encourage ease of doing business for any sector.

We don’t lack talent but effective policies are definitely our Achilles heel. Innovation and creativity in business enterprises diminish the institutional voids and hence contribute largely in advancement of society. Innovative personalities ought to be upheld and supported by both financial and management means. Unlike large enterprises in the formal sector, the SME sector is constrained mainly by financial issues, especially in terms of access to capital which is vital for any business to grow. Its progress has additionally been confined by numerous structural issues. Economic impact of SMEs makes it imperative that there must be a proper mechanism through which it may get support on priority basis in various elements of business including technical advancement, financial and human resource training & development.

In Pakistan, large industries are the main beneficiaries of either financial credit systems or ease of doing business, while the SME sector is totally neglected in both ways. When it comes to borrowing from commercial Banks, SME’s have a stiff competitor in the Government of Pakistan which is the single largest borrower and the favorite of Pakistani banks, a situation known as ‘crowding out’ in textbooks. Banks don’t bother much with thousands of enterprises and individuals in need for financial credit risking too much paperwork and potential default when they have the Government of Pakistan, a risk-free borrower securing good profits for the Bottom line of their financial statements. Massive Government borrowing from commercial banks takes the incentive away from Banks lending to private sector. Also, financial credit is restricted to collateralized lending in Pakistan, creating a challenge to new startups and SMEs who do not own land to provide as collateral as most SME’s run their factories and offices on rent. Project financing is still nonexistent whereas many sectors are simply not on the banks’ radar for lending. High interest rates since the PTI’s Government has also reduced Private sector borrowing, falling to Rs 693 billion in FY 2018-19 from Rs 775 billion in 2017-18 whereas in the first half of current fiscal year it had dropped 77 percent to Rs 117.38 billion. In these declining numbers the percentage borrowed by SME’s will be minuscule.

The banking sector mostly blames the weak and incompetent judicial system of the country as a major reason for feeling insecure in lending to the SME sector and new startups. Such cases can take years before concluding, and there are more than 10,000 cases already pending in banking courts. The uncertainty associated with defaults on behalf of the borrowers to lengthy legal procedure and delayed justice from courts leads to banks avoiding SME sector as a priority sector for lending finance. Furthermore, there are hardly any recognized credit bureaus which profile individual credit scores keeping in view various financial aspects to provide a basis for banks to avoid willful defaulters. Credit information Bureau Act 2015 was passed in parliament to allow establishment of private credit bureaus to promote financial inclusion but on ground the results are negligible. In developed countries a good credit rating has become a necessity for each individual to maintain a normal lifestyle and something he /she proactively take care of, whereas in Pakistan this is yet to become a norm.

The SME Sector of Pakistan is relying on low and out of date technology. This is evident from the fact that 30-40% of harvested crops have been lost in Pakistan due to low level of technology in storage and transportation equipment. Moreover, textile sector in Pakistan desperately needs energy and technology to compete with Bangladesh, India and China. For instance, majority of the power looms and auto looms that are decades old and discarded by most nations are still running in Pakistan. They should be replaced by advanced looms like air-jet and waterjet. This journey of replacing old technology and filling the missing link to efficient management can be expedited if the banking sector supports the financial needs through lending on easier terms and conditions.

What is missing is that Pakistani banks are only lending to a select few sectors which are already established. Majority of the SME and new startups are starved for financial credit and thus their growth has stagnated. Until issues of corruption, incompetence and delays are not resolved in the judicial setup, banks will not be willing to bet on genuine talent and entrepreneurship of the SME sector. Private sector lending is a driver for growth and is an indicator of expansion of enterprises, but sadly, so far under the PTI government, this indicator has tremendously worsened. A lot of packages for industries have been announced by it during the COVID -19 crisis, but practically these are again for only those who are already a borrower and will not be including majority of the SME sector which is in high need of financial credit.