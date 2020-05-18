Unfounded Indian allegations

The Indian army chief’s recent allegations against Pakistan about its alleged role in terrorist activities and creating unrest in Indian Occupied Kashmir is nothing but a futile attempt to malign Pakistan in the international community. Showing complete disregard to the brutalities and atrocities of the indian army in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the unabated cum unabashed human rights violations_ actually to curb the freedom struggle by the Kashmiri people_by the indian army on behalf of indian government is augur of the Indian incumbent government’s failed policies in the valley and as well as more than ever growing freedom struggle among the Kashmiri people and especially Kashmir young blood. The world community, thus, must take notice of the blatant indian attitude and its stolid behavior towards kashmiri people.

Muhammad Waqas Khan

Dera Ismail Khan