Top court orders to reopen shopping malls

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the federal government to reopen the shopping malls across the country as it resumed hearing in the suo motu case pertaining to measures taken to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

During the hearing, a five-member bench — comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed — questioned the “logic” behind keeping malls closed.

He also told authorities to allow markets to remain open on Saturday and Sunday, as opposed to the current system in which markets are only open four days a week.

“Coronavirus does not go anywhere on Saturday and Sunday,” he remarked, adding: “What is the reason behind keeping markets closed on Saturday and Sunday?”

Earlier during the proceedings, the chief justice gave these directions to the Sindh government but later said that the steps should be taken across the country.

A written order in this regard is expected to be issued later today.

The hearing was adjourned until next week.

Last month, the Supreme Court had taken a suo motu notice of the government’s efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

