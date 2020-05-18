Scrolling zombies

With the ascent of pandemic corona virus. Life has come to a pause, seeming to have worthless days as we all are grudgingly stuck at home. All the people, young to old age don’t fish out any better option than scrolling in the social media sites to push the time ahead. Consequently, time is going in vain. By mutating the routine we can get to the best. It will be far better if we adapt the prior practiced activities. Especially, the students have well-thought-out the ongoing situations as holidays. All are active 24 by 7 on Facebook, Insta and WhatsApp. Rather than scrolling all the day, we must add some other fruitful stuffs to our day. “Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you are right” Henry Ford. Just like that, if you live your days with scrolling or you live your days with something efficacious, choice is all yours. Give a 5 minutes heed to the day, you lived yesterday that will answer the question of squandering the time.

Jahangir Jameel

Turbat