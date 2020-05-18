Robbers kill two CNG employees, loot Rs1.7 million

RENALA KHURD: Two employees of a CNG station were gunned down by robbers who also looted Rs1.7 million in Habibabad area on Monday.

According to the police, cashier Rashed along and employee Khadim were going to deposit Rs1.7 million in a bank when two armed motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire at their car near Habibabad and looted the cash.

Rashed died on the spot while Khadim succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Later, the heirs of victims put their bodies at the National Highway in protest and blocked the road for five hours.

On information, police officers along with a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and pacified the protest on the assurance that the culprits would be arrested.