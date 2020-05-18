Political engineering SOPs: Govt dissolution cancelled, next party to be promoted on past results

ISLAMABAD: The Government Selection Committee (GSC) on Thursday extended closure of political engineering organisations in the country and decided to cancel the dissolution of government scheduled to be conducted by the institution in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

After the meeting, GSC Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa confirmed the committee had approved closure of all political engineering institutions till July 15. He said that parties would be promoted on the basis of their past results.

Further confirming the past results that would be considered for promotion, Lt Gen (retd) Bajwa said that both the years 2013 and 2018 would be given special consideration.

“We are also going to include 2008, and also consider 1977, 1988, 1990, 1993 and 1997. Of course, anything before that is no longer relevant, and 1985 and 2002 were pure paperwork exercises,” he added.

Later talking to The Dependent, Lt Gen (retd) Bajwa said that further decisions will be taken in consultation with stakeholders.

“We have already requested the feedback of US officials on elections from 1988 to 1997, while the Chinese government is being approached for review on the 2008-2018 analysis,” he said, adding that the decision on promoting the next party would be taken in the next few months.