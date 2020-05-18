New Leopard Force to ensure citizens don’t leave markets to guarantee revival of economy

The federal government has launched a new Leopard Force with the purpose of ensuring citizens stay in the markets to ensure citizens do not leave markets and malls in order to guarantee the revival of the economy.

“The Leopard Force is going to work as a parallel entity to the Tiger Force but it has a different mission statement and objective,” said information minister Shibli Faraz. “They would appear to be in conflict with each other, but they are not because ultimately, they are both following the different ideologies of chairman Imran Khan, who wants both these things at the same time.”

“Well, not at the same time but at different times of the day or week,” he said. “But it’s still what he wants. I think.”

“We are sure we will be able to resolve the problem,” he said, referring to the violent clashes that broke out between the Tiger and Leopard Forces in Lahore. “Yes, the sad loss of those twenty-six lives will always be on our minds, but it was all for a higher cause.”