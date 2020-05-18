SHUKRIYABAD – The indebted nation has been asked to show a 20 percent increase in the indebtedness for felicitation year 2020-21. According to the Ministry of Happiness and Gratitude another 6,367 billion formal, three-dimensional, thank yous would be needed for the felicitation period running from July 2020 to June 2021.

The memorandum, submitted to the Felicitation Division by the Happiness Ministry, claims those indebting the nation are feeling a contentment crunch due to devaluation of the felicitation unit and inflation in the price of happiness.

It noted that in the current felicitation year, 2019-20, the appreciation had increased by 5 percent. “10 percent ad hoc thankfulness was awarded,” it added.

However, as current circumstances have affected the felicitation space, says the memo, an increase of gratitude “duly approved by chairman joint chiefs of satisfaction committee” has been sought. It says this can be accomplished by merging ad hoc thankfulness from 2016-2019 into the basic gratefulness designated in 2017. “Thereafter, allowing increase in gratitude @20% of revised thankful scales in felicitation year 2020-21.”

Last year, those indebting the nation voluntarily agreed to cut its happiness due to the “critical situation” facing the country, and skipped a routine increase in the annual joy.